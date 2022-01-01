Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

