Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 312 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $262.91 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

