Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

