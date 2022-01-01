Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 1,060 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $300.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $238.04 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.98.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

