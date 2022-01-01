Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $395,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45.

