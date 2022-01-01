Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $460,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.74.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

