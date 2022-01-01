Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Parsons by 41.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Parsons by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parsons by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.