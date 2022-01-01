Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

