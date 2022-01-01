Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.55 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $96.55 million and $2.23 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00008133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005358 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,606 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

