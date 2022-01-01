Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,917,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,914.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,770.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

