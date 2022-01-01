Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.86

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and traded as low as $66.17. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 81,259 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.