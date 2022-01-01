Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,571 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $73,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $32.72 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

