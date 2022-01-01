Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,826 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

