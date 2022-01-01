Amalgamated Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 88.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

