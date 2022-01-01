Amalgamated Bank Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of CADE opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

