Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 702,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.