Amalgamated Bank Sells 746 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 98.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 441.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $23.54 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

