Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

