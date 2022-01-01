American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.98.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

