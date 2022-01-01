American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Cut by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,013 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

