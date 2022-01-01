American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 464,814.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after purchasing an additional 999,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $56.86 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

