American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 198,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,124,625 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $5.72.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,855 shares of company stock worth $2,554,208 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 234.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 419.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

