Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Critical Survey

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 99.36%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.06 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -191.71 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.58 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.12

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24% Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.