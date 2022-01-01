Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $40.17 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

