Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

ADI stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

