Analysts Anticipate Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to announce $316.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.42 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million.

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $73.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

