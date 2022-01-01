Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post sales of $309.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.90 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $217.64. 108,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.99 and a 200 day moving average of $195.19. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $3,687,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,165 shares of company stock worth $70,988,094 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

