Analysts Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

QMCO opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Quantum has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Quantum by 523.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

