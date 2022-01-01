Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $244.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.07. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

