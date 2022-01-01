Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 414,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 58.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $239.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day moving average is $216.91. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $243.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

