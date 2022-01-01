Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings per share of $3.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $3.20. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

NYSE:ESS opened at $352.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

