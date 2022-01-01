Analysts Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $269,565.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBU stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 299,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.