Analysts Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price at $80.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.05. 69,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,524. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

