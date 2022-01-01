Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$19.31

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$18.62. 98,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,936. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.93 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

