Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target at $19.68

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRUFF shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.