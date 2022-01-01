Analysts Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target at $72.50

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.10. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

