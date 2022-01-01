Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $47.00

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCDF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

