Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $380.40

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.40.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $355.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.39 and its 200-day moving average is $356.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

