Analysts Set Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Target Price at $82.00

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

ORKLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,006. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

