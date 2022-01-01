Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $150.40

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

PLD stock opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $138.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

