Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $52.88

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 404,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,413. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

