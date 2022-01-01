Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) PT at $177.96

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.96.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of TDOC traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.82. 2,478,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,665. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

