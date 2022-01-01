Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $91.00

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,708,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after buying an additional 245,791 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,091. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

