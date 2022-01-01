Analyzing dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and CommScope’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CommScope $8.44 billion 0.27 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -5.52

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 4 0 3.00 CommScope 0 4 6 0 2.60

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.16%. CommScope has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than CommScope.

Summary

CommScope beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

