Analyzing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EnerSys and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 4 0 3.00

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.97%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than EnerSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.11 $143.37 million $3.50 22.59 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Summary

EnerSys beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

