Analyzing ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF)

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Tech has a beta of 20.38, suggesting that its stock price is 1,938% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.1% of ENGlobal shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of ENGlobal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and Tri-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -6.08% -11.22% -6.77% Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ENGlobal and Tri-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENGlobal and Tri-Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $64.45 million 0.72 -$630,000.00 ($0.09) -14.67 Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tri-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENGlobal.

Summary

Tri-Tech beats ENGlobal on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State. The Automation segment designs, automates, and implements advanced automation, information technology, process distributed control systems, analyzer systems, and electrical projects primarily to the upstream and downstream sectors of the energy industry throughout the United States. The Corporate segment represents other expenses that do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Tri-Tech Company Profile

Tri-Tech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated solutions for the protection, control, and enhancement of water resources. Its activities include water resources management, water and wastewater treatment, municipal infrastructure construction, industrial production safety, and environmental improvement. The company was founded by Warren Zhou and and Yun Xiang Fan in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

