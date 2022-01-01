Analyzing LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42% Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Better Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.41 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LifeStance Health Group and Better Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.34%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.59%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

