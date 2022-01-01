Anchor Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.81 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $665.49 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,530,043 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

