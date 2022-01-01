Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $58.76 on Friday. Anterix has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

