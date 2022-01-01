Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $22.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 844,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 550,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 4,864,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.